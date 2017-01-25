Serena Williams is on course to win grand slams during FOUR different US presidential eras

After an impressive run to the Australian Open quarter-finals, Briton Johanna Konta didn’t have enough to defeat 22-time grand slam champion, Serena Williams – but that comes as no surprise given the world number two’s lengthy career of success.

Nothing illustrates the length of that period better than the fact that Serena is on course to have won grand slams during as many as four different presidential eras – Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and (if she wins another title soon) Donald Trump.

Bear in mind that three of those presidents served two terms in office.

Serena Williams is trying to win a major under four U.S. Presidents. Keep in mind, the previous three all served two terms. That's bananas! — Josh Mansour (@joshmansour) January 25, 2017

W-L for @serenawilliams in Grand Slams by 🇺🇸 Presidential era



Clinton

34-9

1🏆



Bush

125-18

8🏆



Obama

152-16

13🏆#AusOpen#Inauguration — Joshua Kay (@js_kay) January 19, 2017

The incredible period of dominance for Serena began in the previous millennium, with victory in the 1999 US Open.

Since then Williams has completed the Serena Slam TWICE (holding all four major trophies at the same time), doing so in 2003 and 2015, demonstrating the longevity of her excellence.

Serena is set to play Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the semi-final of the Australian Open, reportedly facing the Croat for the first time since 1998.

Serena Williams too good for Konta, wins 6-2 6-3 - returned really well. Plays Lucic-Baroni next, their first meeting since 1998. #AusOpen — Piers Newbery (@piersnewbery) January 25, 2017

The semi-finals are dominated by Americans…

…but also by players over 30.

Venus Williams aged 36

Serena Williams 35

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 34



Coco Vanderweghe must feel young. #AusOpen — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) January 25, 2017

If Serena wins the final she’ll break the women’s record for grand slams in the open era as well. A legend of the game.