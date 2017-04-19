Serena Williams announces she's pregnant in Snapchat post
Serena Williams appeared to announce she is pregnant today.
The 23-time grand slam singles champion posted a picture showing off a prominent bump on the social media app Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks".
Serena Williams is expecting!— espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017
The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK
Williams, who won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.
