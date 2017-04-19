Serena Williams announces she's pregnant in Snapchat post

Serena Williams appeared to announce she is pregnant today.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion posted a picture showing off a prominent bump on the social media app Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks".

The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK — espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017

Williams, who won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.