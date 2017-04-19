Serena Williams announces she's pregnant in Snapchat post

Back to Sport Home

Serena Williams appeared to announce she is pregnant today.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion posted a picture showing off a prominent bump on the social media app Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks".

Williams, who won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.
KEYWORDS: tennis, serena williams

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport