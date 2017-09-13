Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl with an adorable video

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have released a video documenting their pregnancy and the birth of their baby girl.

In the heartwarming video, the pair speak directly to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr – who was born on September 1 – showing her their lives in the lead-up to her birth as well as the pair learning essential parenting skills like swaddling.

It begins with the first scan, progresses through an incredible Australian Open win for Williams and other touching moments between the couple and their bump, ending with the arrival of their beautiful baby girl.

The video also revealed the tennis superstar had suffered complications during the delivery and stayed in the hospital for six days after Alexis Jr’s birth.

However, it looks like the little family unit are doing incredibly well if the video is anything to go by.

The lovely clip, sections of which were clearly shot on SnapChat, ends with a birth announcement. The best bit? That Alexis Jr already has one Grand Slam title.

With a 23 grand-slam winning mother and a father who created internet behemoth Reddit, it’s hardly surprising she’s already clocking up achievements.

The YouTube post was accompanied by an Instagram story from Serena. Let’s hope we get to see more of their time as parents as Alexis Jr grows up.