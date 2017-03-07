See what happens when this woman offers to 'flash' Napoli fans who shout 'Forza Real Madrid!'

Football fans like to consider themselves as a pretty loyal bunch - but that was put to the test in Napoli recently.

The former giants are hoping to claw back a 3-1 deficit when they face reigning champions Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League second-leg last-16 tie.

With the stakes so high, Fanpage.it decided to conduct a little social experiment.

This woman went around the city offered to ‘flash’ male fans - all they had to do was shout their support for their rivals.

Some resisted, but others eagerly abandoned their team loyalties - and got more than they bargained for as a result!

Take a look...

Girl goes around Naples offering to show her boobs to any Napoli fans who say "Forza Real Madrid"



You need to see how this one goes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xBZDyah25f — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) March 7, 2017

H/T: Fanpage.it & ItalianFootballTV‏