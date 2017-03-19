See Victor Valdes' slip that gifted Man Utd a goal at Middlesbrough

Back to Sport Home

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes will want to lay low for the next few days after this slip-up today.

Boro were 2-1 down and chasing an equaliser against Manchester United with the game into injury time when this happened.

The howler from the former United keeper saw Mourinho leap and punch the air before walking straight down the tunnel.

It means United go fifth with a 3-1 win at the Riverside, but many on Twitter thought Valdes was helping out his old teammates.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport