See Victor Valdes' slip that gifted Man Utd a goal at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes will want to lay low for the next few days after this slip-up today.

Boro were 2-1 down and chasing an equaliser against Manchester United with the game into injury time when this happened.

The howler from the former United keeper saw Mourinho leap and punch the air before walking straight down the tunnel.

It means United go fifth with a 3-1 win at the Riverside, but many on Twitter thought Valdes was helping out his old teammates.

VICTOR VALDES HE'S ONE OF OUR OWN!!!!! #MIDMUN — Dev Sheth (@DevSheth) March 19, 2017

#MIDMUN Valdez gifts his old team mates — Ottergian (@ottergian) March 19, 2017

Valdes is a secret agent 🕵 #MIDMUN — Dikijones (@Dikijones15) March 19, 2017

Thanks for the 3 points Victor Valdes #MUFC #MIDMUN — Shaun Farrelly (@ShaunFarrelly) March 19, 2017