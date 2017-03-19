See Victor Valdes' slip that gifted Man Utd a goal at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes will want to lay low for the next few days after this slip-up today.
Boro were 2-1 down and chasing an equaliser against Manchester United with the game into injury time when this happened.
Antonio #Valencia vs #Boro #Valdes #MUFC ##MIDMUN pic.twitter.com/TbIbX2zFYO— JB (@Monaoeda) March 19, 2017
The howler from the former United keeper saw Mourinho leap and punch the air before walking straight down the tunnel.
It means United go fifth with a 3-1 win at the Riverside, but many on Twitter thought Valdes was helping out his old teammates.
VICTOR VALDES HE'S ONE OF OUR OWN!!!!! #MIDMUN— Dev Sheth (@DevSheth) March 19, 2017
#MIDMUN Valdez gifts his old team mates— Ottergian (@ottergian) March 19, 2017
Thanks Victor......... #midmun #mufc— Phil Haslam ™ (@PhilHaslam) March 19, 2017
Valdes is a secret agent 🕵 #MIDMUN— Dikijones (@Dikijones15) March 19, 2017
Thanks for the 3 points Victor Valdes #MUFC #MIDMUN— Shaun Farrelly (@ShaunFarrelly) March 19, 2017
Victor Valdes clearly a secret agent for Manchester United 😂 #MIDMUN— Daniel Raza (@dhraza) March 19, 2017
