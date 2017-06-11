See Usain Bolt win his final race on home soil

Usain Bolt stormed to victory for a final time on home soil, winning the 100m final in front of a sell-out stadium in Jamaica.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist - who is set to retire in August - was performing in the 'Salute to a Legend' race to mark his final appearance in his home nation.

Bolt produced his trademark 'Lightening Bolt' salute before the start of the race, which he won in a time of 10.03 at Kingston's National Stadium.

Despite winning the race with ease, he admitted to BBC Sport that he was nervous for the event.

He said: "The run, it was just OK. I must say it was OK. I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100m."

His victory was quickly followed by a fireworks display before the 30-year-old went for a lap of honour in front of his adoring fans.

Speaking after his final appearance in front of a home crowd, Bolt said:

"It's big to see everybody that turned out. It shows that what I've done for the sport is a big deal to them and they really appreciate it.

"So thank you and it was my honour to put the sport of track and field at the top and to continue to dominate.

Thank you Jamaica🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 11, 2017

"I'll try my best even when I've hung up my spikes, to really continue to push track and field in any way possible."

Bolt is planning to retire at the World Championships in London later this summer.