See the moving minute’s applause for Bradley Lowery at the Sunderland match

Bradley Lowery passed away on Friday after a long battle with a rare form of childhood cancer.

The avid Sunderland fan touched the nation’s hearts last season after walking out on to the pitch with the Black Cats, and England, numerous times.

Sunderland and Hibernian fans took part in a minute’s applause during their friendly on Sunday, in the sixth minute, to honour the six-year-old.

All four stands at Easter Road, which included 927 Sunderland supporters, stood to chant Bradley’s name and take part in the minute’s applause.

Part of the funds raised from the game will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The youngster’s funeral, which is open to everyone, will take place on Friday and family and friends will wear football shirts.

A statement said: “You can wear whatever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours. So they are wearing football tops, it doesn’t matter what team or colour.”