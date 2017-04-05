See Matt Ritchie's penalty being ruled out to the frustration of Newcastle

Matt Ritchie had a successful penalty controversially chalked off in the first half of Newcastle's Sky Bet Championship clash against Burton at St James' Park.

The winger converted his spot-kick on the half hour to seemingly break the deadlock although Dwight Gayle, who earned the penalty after being upended, had clearly encroached into the area.

Football Association rules state that in the event of an "encroachment by an attacking player...(the) penalty is retaken", but after some confusion referee Keith Stroud instead awarded a free-kick to the Brewers, infuriating the Magpies players and fans.

There has since been some suggestion that Stroud spotted a foul prior to Ritchie stepping up to score.