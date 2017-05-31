See Ireland's future soccer stars have the time of their lives at the Aviva in their national finals

Young soccer stars from across the country had a thrilling time at the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals in the Aviva today.

All pictures via Sportsfile.

Girls and boys from 12 different counties and 24 schools took part in six competitions at the national stadium.

They had been whittled down from the 28,500 children and 1,495 schools that took part in county, regional and provincial blitzes around the country to battle it out in front of former Republic of Ireland International Keith Andrews.

The schools were divided into provincial representatives from small, medium and large schools divisions.

While the girls could compete with the boys in the SPAR ‘A’ Cup, SPAR ‘B’ Cup and SPAR ‘C’ Cup sections there was also a separate competition for girls only; SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup for small schools, SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup for medium schools and the SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup for large schools.

The winning schools were:

SPAR ‘A’ Cup - Granagh NS, Kilmallock, Limerick;

SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup - Drimina NS, Tubbercurry, Sligo;

SPAR ‘B’ Cup - Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote, Sligo;

SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup - Carnmore NS, Oranmore, Galway;

SPAR ‘C’ Cup - St Ciaran's NS, Hartstown, Dublin;

SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup - Our Lady of Good Counsel GNS, Johnstown, Dublin.

Well done to all of them.

You can check out the results of all the games below:

SPAR ‘A’ Cup St Patrick's NS 3-4 Granagh NS

Scoil Bhríde 4-6 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa

St Patrick's NS 2-2 Scoil Bhríde

Granagh NS 4-3 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa

St Patrick's NS 2-3 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa

Granagh NS 0-1 Scoil Bhríde

SPAR ‘B’ Cup Scoil an Athar Tadhg 2-3 Dooish NS

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál 3-1 St Peter's NS

Scoil an Athar Tadhg 2-3 Scoil Mhuire gan Smál

Dooish NS 5-4 St Peter's NS

Scoil an Athar Tadhg 4-2 St Peter's NS

Dooish NS 1-2 Scoil Mhuire gan Smál

SPAR ‘C’ Cup St Joseph's BNS 2-3 Scoil Iognáid

St Ciaran's NS 5-0 Nenagh CBS

St Joseph's BNS 0-5 St Ciaran's NS

Scoil Iognáid 2-3 Nenagh CBS

St Joseph's BNS 2-8 Nenagh CBS

Scoil Iognáid 4-6 St Ciaran's NS

SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup Scoil Mhuire 1-3 Drimina NS

Boyerstown NS 3-0 Little Flower NS

Scoil Mhuire 0-2 Boyerstown NS

Drimina NS 1-0 Little Flower NS

Scoil Mhuire 1-3 Little Flower NS

Drimina NS 5-2 Boyerstown NS

SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup Carnmore NS 4-1 Kilkenny SP

Ballyea NS 5-2 Gaelscoil Ultain

Carnmore NS 3-1 Ballyea NS

Kilkenny SP 3-0 Gaelscoil Ultain

Carnmore NS 5-1 Gaelscoil Ultain

Kilkenny SP 3-3 Ballyea NS