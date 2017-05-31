See Ireland's future soccer stars have the time of their lives at the Aviva in their national finals
Young soccer stars from across the country had a thrilling time at the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s National Finals in the Aviva today.
All pictures via Sportsfile.
Girls and boys from 12 different counties and 24 schools took part in six competitions at the national stadium.
They had been whittled down from the 28,500 children and 1,495 schools that took part in county, regional and provincial blitzes around the country to battle it out in front of former Republic of Ireland International Keith Andrews.
The schools were divided into provincial representatives from small, medium and large schools divisions.
While the girls could compete with the boys in the SPAR ‘A’ Cup, SPAR ‘B’ Cup and SPAR ‘C’ Cup sections there was also a separate competition for girls only; SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup for small schools, SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup for medium schools and the SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup for large schools.
The winning schools were:
SPAR ‘A’ Cup - Granagh NS, Kilmallock, Limerick;
SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup - Drimina NS, Tubbercurry, Sligo;
SPAR ‘B’ Cup - Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote, Sligo;
SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup - Carnmore NS, Oranmore, Galway;
SPAR ‘C’ Cup - St Ciaran's NS, Hartstown, Dublin;
SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup - Our Lady of Good Counsel GNS, Johnstown, Dublin.
Well done to all of them.
You can check out the results of all the games below:
- SPAR ‘A’ Cup
- St Patrick's NS 3-4 Granagh NS
- Scoil Bhríde 4-6 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa
- St Patrick's NS 2-2 Scoil Bhríde
- Granagh NS 4-3 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa
- St Patrick's NS 2-3 Scoil Chiaráin Naofa
- Granagh NS 0-1 Scoil Bhríde
- SPAR ‘B’ Cup
- Scoil an Athar Tadhg 2-3 Dooish NS
- Scoil Mhuire gan Smál 3-1 St Peter's NS
- Scoil an Athar Tadhg 2-3 Scoil Mhuire gan Smál
- Dooish NS 5-4 St Peter's NS
- Scoil an Athar Tadhg 4-2 St Peter's NS
- Dooish NS 1-2 Scoil Mhuire gan Smál
- SPAR ‘C’ Cup
- St Joseph's BNS 2-3 Scoil Iognáid
- St Ciaran's NS 5-0 Nenagh CBS
- St Joseph's BNS 0-5 St Ciaran's NS
- Scoil Iognáid 2-3 Nenagh CBS
- St Joseph's BNS 2-8 Nenagh CBS
- Scoil Iognáid 4-6 St Ciaran's NS
- SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup
- Scoil Mhuire 1-3 Drimina NS
- Boyerstown NS 3-0 Little Flower NS
- Scoil Mhuire 0-2 Boyerstown NS
- Drimina NS 1-0 Little Flower NS
- Scoil Mhuire 1-3 Little Flower NS
- Drimina NS 5-2 Boyerstown NS
- SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup
- Carnmore NS 4-1 Kilkenny SP
- Ballyea NS 5-2 Gaelscoil Ultain
- Carnmore NS 3-1 Ballyea NS
- Kilkenny SP 3-0 Gaelscoil Ultain
- Carnmore NS 5-1 Gaelscoil Ultain
- Kilkenny SP 3-3 Ballyea NS
- SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup
- Our Lady of Good Counsel 2-1 Scoil Niocláis
- Woodlands NS 0-1 Scoil Rois
- Our Lady of Good Counsel 4-0 Woodlands NS
- Scoil Niocláis 0-1 Scoil Rois
- Our Lady of Good Counsel 2-1 Scoil Rois
- Scoil Niocláis 0-6 Woodlands NS
