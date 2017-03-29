See how this seven-year-old basketball prodigy got on testing her skills against the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team all about the skills that pay the bills.

Seven-year-old dribbling prodigy Samaya Clark-Gabrial has some prowess of her own – so the Globetrotters’ Buckets Blakes and Hoops Green decided to pay her a visit.

That’s better than your average PE class…

Samaya has got to have a future with the Globetrotters too, hasn’t she? Well, the legendary team have been about since the 1920s, putting on shows and playing hundreds of live events each year – not with the same team of course.

This rich history means you’ve got to have great talent to make the team though, and the current batch is quite something…

So, perhaps Samaya has a little way to go before she’s at Globetrotter standard, but she’s been invited to watch them on April 2 and we’re sure she’ll pick up a thing or two.