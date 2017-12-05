See how Bristol City’s goal updates have become the GIFs that keep on giving

When Bobby Reid scored Bristol City’s first goal of the season against Barnsley and the club tweeted a GIF of him celebrating, few knew the phenomenon it would lead to.

The striker repeatedly wagging his finger was all rather novel, but placid at the same time.

And then – Nathan Baker enjoyed shaking his fists….

Niclas Eliasson was a chest-beater….

Some nice moves from Jamie Paterson….

By this point, national attention was piqued and fans of other clubs were starting to retweet them. They needed to keep the standard high, so along came Aden Flint….

And again….

Show us your moves….

Oh, we appear to have calmed down again….

Sorry, false alarm….

There’s no player on this one?

Ireland's Callum O'Dowda got in on the GIF action...

These GIFs are so hot, someone needs to put them ou….

Calm down everyone, because they’re about to drop the best one yet….

What, serious again?

This is more like it….

Okay, so you’ve scored a last-minute winner from 2-0 down, what have you got?

Absolutely cracking stuff….

Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to more Bristol City goals in the New Year!