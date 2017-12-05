See how Bristol City’s goal updates have become the GIFs that keep on giving
When Bobby Reid scored Bristol City’s first goal of the season against Barnsley and the club tweeted a GIF of him celebrating, few knew the phenomenon it would lead to.
The striker repeatedly wagging his finger was all rather novel, but placid at the same time.
GOAL: #BristolCity 1-0 Barnsley, Reid 17. #BRCvBAR pic.twitter.com/p51lzXrSDK— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 5, 2017
And then – Nathan Baker enjoyed shaking his fists….
GOAL: #BristolCity 2-0 Plymouth Argyle, Baker 14. #BRCvPLY pic.twitter.com/OZ2g4Ikud3— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 8, 2017
Niclas Eliasson was a chest-beater….
GOAL: Watford 1-3 #BristolCity, Eliasson 90. #WATvBRC pic.twitter.com/URqrHcVZ5E— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) August 22, 2017
Some nice moves from Jamie Paterson….
GOAL: #BristolCity 3-1 Derby County, Paterson 83. #BRCvDER pic.twitter.com/fRWFRoNM4g— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) September 16, 2017
By this point, national attention was piqued and fans of other clubs were starting to retweet them. They needed to keep the standard high, so along came Aden Flint….
GOAL: Reading 0-1 #BristolCity, Flint 84. #REAvBRC pic.twitter.com/5wZ1UVlu6E— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) September 9, 2017
And again….
GOAL: #BristolCity 2-0 Bolton Wanderers, Flint 77. #BRCvBOL pic.twitter.com/m1o3gCuPTh— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) September 26, 2017
Show us your moves….
GOAL: Ipswich Town 0-1 #BristolCity, Brownhill 3. #IPSvBRC pic.twitter.com/5vjF98Y9Tu— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) September 30, 2017
Oh, we appear to have calmed down again….
GOAL: Ipswich Town 0-2 #BristolCity, Diédhiou 32. #IPSvBRC pic.twitter.com/1NgpSKkSwX— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) September 30, 2017
Sorry, false alarm….
GOAL: #BristolCity 1-1 Crystal Palace, Taylor 32. #BRCvPAL pic.twitter.com/xVXycPMjob— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) October 24, 2017
There’s no player on this one?
GOAL: #BristolCity 3-1 Crystal Palace, Bryan 60. #BRCvPAL pic.twitter.com/EjfMkkwHZz— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) October 24, 2017
Ireland's Callum O'Dowda got in on the GIF action...
GOAL: #BristolCity 4-1 Crystal Palace, O'Dowda 65. #BRCvPAL pic.twitter.com/aTwY0FqVtu— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) October 24, 2017
These GIFs are so hot, someone needs to put them ou….
GOAL: Fulham 0-1 #BristolCity, Reid 29. #FULvBRC pic.twitter.com/1A27ZfjOTm— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) October 31, 2017
Calm down everyone, because they’re about to drop the best one yet….
GOAL: Fulham 0-2 #BristolCity, Smith 40. #FULvBRC pic.twitter.com/NDiuaOrEYP— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) October 31, 2017
GOAL: #BristolCity 2-1 Cardiff City, Flint 66. #BRCvCAR. pic.twitter.com/hfooMHl38z— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) November 4, 2017
What, serious again?
GOAL: #BristolCity 1-2 Preston North End, Woodrow 90. #BRCvPNE pic.twitter.com/eUPSI5qVYx— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) November 21, 2017
This is more like it….
GOAL: Hull City 2-2 #BristolCity, Reid 80. #HULvBRC pic.twitter.com/03C5p6nXC1— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) November 25, 2017
Okay, so you’ve scored a last-minute winner from 2-0 down, what have you got?
GOAL: Hull City 2-3 #BristolCity, Brownhill 89. #HULvBRC pic.twitter.com/OdFllQ2BUT— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) November 25, 2017
Absolutely cracking stuff….
GOAL: #BristolCity 2-0 Middlesbrough, Paterson 55. #BRCvMID pic.twitter.com/Vu8QoXwXSl— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) December 2, 2017
Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to more Bristol City goals in the New Year!
GOAL: #BristolCity 1-0 Middlesbrough, Bryan 51. #BRCvMID pic.twitter.com/ahlQcPJDSV— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) December 2, 2017
