See Donegal's stunning goal in the Ladies Football Division 1 final

The Cork Ladies Football team had a hard-fought 2-15 to 2-14 victory over the ladies of Donegal in the National Football League Division 1 final today.

It came despite a stunning goal from Geraldine McLaughlin for Donegal in Parnell Park, which you can see in the clip by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.

Afterwards, Cork midfielder Jess O'Shea admitted her great admiration for Donegal's direct style of play.

She said: "I know I was in the opposition but every time they kicked it in I was like 'Oh! What a beautiful ball!'.

"Hate playing against them but love watching them play."