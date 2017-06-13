See Donegal's ladies complete one of the greatest football comebacks you're likely to see

One of the most incredible games in the country took place at Greencastle in Co. Donegal on Saturday.

Donegal were 11 points down at half-time in the Ulster SFC semi-final, with their much-heralded attack not even registering a single point in the first-half where they trailed Armagh 1-8 to 0-0.

Whatever was said at the break worked wonders, because Geraldine McLaughlin’s goal kick-started Donegal's amazing comeback which ended with corner-back Treasa Doherty bursting forward to break Armagh hearts and send Donegal into the final on a 1-14 to 1-10 scoreline.

We join it at half-time in our footage below with Armagh leading by 1-8 to 0-0.

You'll see some inspirational long-range points from Eilish Ward, Aoife McDonnell and two late, vital contributions from Karen Guthrie in a second-half that lasted 41 minutes and had the crowd on their feet.

Donegal will now play the winners of this Saturday’s semi-final between Cavan and Monaghan.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.

