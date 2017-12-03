See Benevento's goalkeeper score deep in injury time to earn point against Milan

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored with a diving header five minutes into injury time to seal his side's first Serie A point in a 2-2 draw with AC Milan today.

Brignoli launched himself at a Danilo Cataldi free-kick and steered the ball past his Milan counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Benevento had gone into the game on a record-breaking run of 14 straight defeats on their Serie A debut, and looked set to be heading for another when Nikola Kalinic put the visitors in front.

But Brignoli's decision to move forward in the final seconds paid off as he became the first goalkeeper to score in the Italian top flight since Massimo Taibi for Reggina in 2001.

Absolute scenes in Benevento! Goalkeeper 95th minute equaliser against AC Milan to win their first every point in Serie A. What a header. pic.twitter.com/jL0PhM0zNS — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 3, 2017

Shell-shocked Milan had gone ahead through Giacomo Bonaventura in the 38th minute only for George Puscas to equalise for the hosts five minutes into the second half.

Kalinic swiftly headed the visitors back in front but Milan's hopes were hit when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes remaining.

Brignoli's intervention was another blow for Milan, who had sacked coach Vincenzo Montella last week and replaced him with Gennaro Gattuso.