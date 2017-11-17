Second round eagles keep Paul Dunne in contention at DP World Tour Championships

A couple of second round eagles have kept Paul Dunne in contention going into the weekend at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Greystones player is seven-under after 36-holes and three shots behind leader and defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Dunne is confident he can push the leaders in the last two rounds.

He said: "I know I can perform well in the last round when it matters, the last few holes, I have confidence from that but the rest of the confidence I take is just from how my game feels.

"Right now my swing feels great, I'm hitting a lot of good shots, I'll try get the confidence back up on the greens like it was yesterday and mix the two."

Shane Lowry is tied for 15th at half-way at five-under.

The Offaly man finished strongly with three birdies on his last four holes.

Seamus Power has bogeyed the first two holes of his second round at the R-S-M Classic on the PGA Tour and is now one-under par.

Padraig Harrington is at the same score through seven holes with Graeme McDowell level-par after seven.

Brian Gay has a two shot lead at 10-under.