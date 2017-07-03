Sebastian Vettel escapes further punishment for Hamilton collision after apology to FIA

Sebastian Vettel will face no further action from Formula One's governing body following his deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The FIA held a meeting with Vettel and his Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at its headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The sporting federation expressed its concerns at Vettel's actions, but the four-time champion admitted full responsibility for the incident and escaped any further punishment.

The German also apologised at the meeting, and vowed to issue a public apology for the double collision with Hamilton on lap 19 of the chaotic Baku race.

"Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare," FIA president Jean Todt said in a statement, which was released on Monday night.

"However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with the pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy.

"Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them. They are heroes and role models to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly."

Championship leader Vettel, who turned 30 on Monday, will now start this week's Austrian Grand Prix with his 14-point margin over title rival Hamilton in tact.