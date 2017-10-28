Seani's on fire! Maguire scores scorcher of a goal for Preston

Sean Maguire just keeps adding to his reputation, writes Stephen Barry.

On Thursday, he was once again named in Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad and on Friday, he was confirmed as the League of Ireland’s top scorer, despite missing more than a third of the season.

And on Saturday?

Well, he only went and scored a sensational goal for Preston North End – his fourth since joining the Championship club.

The ex-Cork City man picked up the ball in space around halfway and sprinted by the retreating Brentford defence. His low drive from the edge of the box nestled perfectly in the bottom corner.

That made it 1-1 but PNE went on to lose at home for the first time this season, 3-2, to leave them 9th in the table.

Maguire had been booked after 90 seconds for diving, something he said he was bemused by, before being replaced by Daryl Horgan in the 77th minute.

Sean Maguire on press duty. Bemused by his yellow card for diving and admitted he cramped up late on #pnefc pic.twitter.com/oOkzynlLC1 — Adam Lord (@AdamLordLM) October 28, 2017

The campaign for Maguire to get more game-time in an Irish shirt continues…

Sean Maguire with another goal for Preston. Surely forcing his way into the starting 11 vs Denmark — Alan Brady (@Alibabba100) October 28, 2017

There is no way Shane Long should start ahead of Sean Maguire against Denmark — David Bradshaw (@DavidBradshaw23) October 28, 2017

Sean Maguire simply has to start v Denmark 🔥🔥 — Kevin Fitzgerald (@KevinFitz2468) October 28, 2017

Another goal from @SeaniMaguire today. MON needs to start this guy against Denmark. — BG (@BG_Iona) October 28, 2017

Wonder Goal the Irish Aguero,This man has to go to the world cup the fire is burning bright @Seani_Maguire_ @CorkCityFC https://t.co/XaRD952f05 — Tony Tobin (@tonymtobin1) October 28, 2017

@Seani_Maguire_ has to start against Denmark. In form & scoring goals for fun, no other player doing the business for us — Stephen Murphy (@MurphyStephen19) October 28, 2017

@Seani_Maguire_ well done Sean keep a few for 2 weeks time #bringonthedanes — RISSC London Branch (@Rissclondon) October 28, 2017

Serious case for sean maguire starting against denmark — Joe Travers (@godanicusmusic) October 28, 2017

Seani's on Fire your defence is terrified 🇮🇪good form going into the Denmark @Seani_Maguire_ and @CallumODowda with assist https://t.co/3y2muCFUTR — Pádraig Collins (@Padcollins92) October 28, 2017

Prepare to be burned, Denmark!