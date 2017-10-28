Seani's on fire! Maguire scores scorcher of a goal for Preston

Sean Maguire just keeps adding to his reputation, writes Stephen Barry.

On Thursday, he was once again named in Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad and on Friday, he was confirmed as the League of Ireland’s top scorer, despite missing more than a third of the season.

And on Saturday?

Well, he only went and scored a sensational goal for Preston North End – his fourth since joining the Championship club.

The ex-Cork City man picked up the ball in space around halfway and sprinted by the retreating Brentford defence. His low drive from the edge of the box nestled perfectly in the bottom corner.

That made it 1-1 but PNE went on to lose at home for the first time this season, 3-2, to leave them 9th in the table.

Maguire had been booked after 90 seconds for diving, something he said he was bemused by, before being replaced by Daryl Horgan in the 77th minute.

The campaign for Maguire to get more game-time in an Irish shirt continues…

Prepare to be burned, Denmark!
