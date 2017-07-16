Seanie Maguire among the scoring again for victorious Cork City

Bray Wanderers 0, Cork City 2 ... Top scorer Seanie Maguire gave the travelling Cork City fans another parting gift when he headed the Leesiders into a 13th minute lead against third placed Bray Wanderes on a hot and humid afternoon at the Carlisle Grounds this afternoon, writes Noel Spillane.

An attendance of 1,879 – Bray’s second highest of the season – turned up to witness an entertaining game at the Co. Wicklow seaside resort.

Jimmy Keohane made it 2-0 four minutes from the end when he stroked home Maguire’s pass that ran across the goalmouth to him.

City made four changes from the team that lost to AEK Larnaca in mid-week as John Caulfield ‘rested’ Kevin O’Connor, Greg Bolger, Stephen Dooley and Gearoid Morrissey and called in Shane Griffin, Alan Bennett, Jimmy Keohane and new signing Kieran Sadlier.

Maguire gave the big away support something to cheer after 13 minutes when he powered home a header from Steven Beattie’s right wing cross after Karl Sheppard had played him into space on the overlap.

It was fitting that Maguire should score again on his last league appearance for the club.

He has one more game to play for the Rebel Army away to AEK Larnaca in the AEK Arena in Cyprus on Thursday night before he and Kevin O’Connor join Preston North End.

Aaron Greene found the side-netting after a run on goal early in the second half before Gary McCabe had a ‘goal’ from a free disallowed for a foul on Mark McNulty,

Maguire hit the post mid-way through and Campion’s follow up shot was tipped over by Cherrie.

Cork have restored their 15 point lead over Dundalk at the top of the table and they stil have a game in hand at home to Bohemians.

Bray Wanderers (4-2-3-1) - Cherrie; Buckley, Douglas, Kenna (capt), Lynch; Salmon, Sullivan; Brennan, McCabe, Marks; Greene.

Subs. Noone for Salmon (71 mins), Steacy, Moore, Foran, Clancy, Aherne & Pender (not used)

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty, Beattie, Bennett (capt), Delaney, Griffin; McCormack, Buckley; Sadier, Keohane, Sheppard; Maguire.

Subs. Campion for Buckley (60 mins), Ellis for Sheppard (88 mins), O’Mahony for Maguire (92 mins), Bolger, Dooley, Morrissey & Smith (not used)

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Official attendance: 1,879