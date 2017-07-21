Seani Maguire gives great parting gift to fan who spent confirmation money on Cyprus trip

Seani Maguire’s Cork City finale might not have gone as he’d have wished, but he did give a 12-year-old travelling supporter a great parting gift, writes Stephen Barry.

Connor O’Brien saved up his confirmation money to follow City’s travels around Europe and after the 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca, his trip was all made worthwhile when Maguire presented him with his final City jersey.

It’ll forever be the best possible memento of Maguire’s time at City, which featured 29 goals in his debut year and 26 goals in 30 appearances this season, including a club-record-equalling 20 league goals.

That number 24 jersey won’t be forgotten for a long time around Turner’s Cross.
By Stephen Barry

