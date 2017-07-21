Seani Maguire gives great parting gift to fan who spent confirmation money on Cyprus trip

Seani Maguire’s Cork City finale might not have gone as he’d have wished, but he did give a 12-year-old travelling supporter a great parting gift, writes Stephen Barry.

Connor O’Brien saved up his confirmation money to follow City’s travels around Europe and after the 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca, his trip was all made worthwhile when Maguire presented him with his final City jersey.

Pics: INPHO/Philip Soteriou

It’ll forever be the best possible memento of Maguire’s time at City, which featured 29 goals in his debut year and 26 goals in 30 appearances this season, including a club-record-equalling 20 league goals.

Just got word that @Seani_Maguire_ gave Connor his jersey after the game tonight. Thank you so much.....one very happy little boy 💚⚽ pic.twitter.com/rpq8mHzdvD — gillianobrien (@ObGillian) July 20, 2017

Seani Maguire is a gent. Came right over the away end after the game and handed my brother his jersey — Ryan (@RyanOBrien_10) July 20, 2017

One of the most dedicted City supporter I know, saved his confirmation money to get to Cyprus.. Enjoy Conor https://t.co/2W57f2FZsS — Mick Ring (@MickRing83) July 20, 2017

That number 24 jersey won’t be forgotten for a long time around Turner’s Cross.