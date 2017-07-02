Sean O'Brien's Lions place in doubt after citing

Sean O'Brien could miss the British and Irish Lions' Test series decider with New Zealand after receiving a citing from the tourists' Wellington victory yesterday.

The Ireland flanker has been cited for allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo in the Lions' 24-21 win over New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Sean O'Brien cited for this challenge that forced Waisake Naholo from the field with concussion. #LionsNZ2017 #BILVNZL pic.twitter.com/tOGFcixcsM — grubbr (@grubbrapp) July 2, 2017

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in Saturday's feisty second Test in Wellington, for a head-high shoulder-charge tackle on Anthony Watson.

The Lions will face the All Blacks in the series decider at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

"British and Irish Lions loose forward Sean O'Brien has been cited for dangerous play during the second Test of the DHL NZ Lions Series, held at Westpac Stadium, Wellington last night (Saturday 1 July 2017)," read a New Zealand Rugby statement.

"Citing Commissioner Scott Nowland (Australia) has cited O'Brien under law 10.4 (a) for allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo with a swinging arm.

"The citing commissioner said the incident, in the 19th minute of the second half, is deemed to have met the threshold for a red card.

"A judicial panel consisting of Adam Casselden (AUS), David Croft (AUS), and John Langford (AUS), will hear the case tonight at 8:00pm, at the New Zealand Rugby offices, 100 Molesworth St, in Wellington."