Sean O'Brien scored one of the greatest tries in British and Irish Lions history and fans can't get enough of it
The British and Irish Lions may have lost 30-15 to New Zealand in the First Test in Auckland, but fans will certainly remember Sean O’Brien’s incredible try.
Just when everyone started to think the All Blacks were becoming pretty much unstoppable at Eden Park – the Lions put up an explosive show.
👊 What. A. Try.— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 24, 2017
🦁 The Lions run the length of the field & O'Brien goes over to reduce the deficit. #NZLvBIL https://t.co/OE9PDqsDaN
Trailing 13-3, Ireland flanker O’Brien pounced four minutes before half-time, finishing off a spectacular 80-metre move that was started by full-back Liam Williams’ dazzling running.
Fans in the stadium were rejoicing:
The Lions fans in Auckland certainly enjoyed that try... #AllForOne— British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) June 24, 2017
Follow #NZLvBIL live➡️ https://t.co/cqchXpeoZ5 pic.twitter.com/Tlgkz40jXo
As were Lions supporters on the internet who were pretty ecstatic:
BOOOOM!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2017
Brilliant try by the Lions. 👊#LionsNZ0217
Me when Sean O'Brien went over for that try 😂#LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/Cijv2Amawr— Nicole (@_nicolemcnamara) June 24, 2017
What a try. Liam Williams incredible #NZLvBIL— Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) June 24, 2017
ABs fan watching that try #NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/uV5SzyJadB— corrine (@rugbae_) June 24, 2017
What a magnificent try by the Lions. Liam Williams sensational from full back. Great tracking by Sean O'Brien to get that try. A game now.— Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) June 24, 2017
Even the home fans had to applaud that try. #NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/fSXcNxBrm5— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 24, 2017
Lions fans reckon it’s one of the best tries they have ever seen:
That's one of the best tries of all time, no doubt. Stunning rugby. #Lions— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) June 24, 2017
What a try, the best test try I have ever seen!!!! Come on #lionsnz17— Olly Benbow (@bingbonggb) June 24, 2017
Unbelievable try finished off by O'Brien. Got to go down as one of the best ever by the Lions #NZLvBIL #NZLions2017— Dan Robinson (@Dan89Robinson) June 24, 2017
The Lions did put up a strong fight, but in the end, the better team won.
And so the wait for a Test victory over the All Blacks – they last achieved one 24 years ago – goes on.
