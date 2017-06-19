Sean McComb shocks world number one at European Championships

It's been a largely positive day for the Irish at the European Elite Championships in Kharkiv.

Sean McComb upset the lightweight top seed and world number one, Vitaly Dunaytsev of Russia, to progress to the quarter-finals.

Brendan Irvine was a unanimous winner in his flyweight last-16 bout with Turkey's Batuhan Citfci.

Those wins also see McComb and Irvine qualify for the World Championships in Hamburg from late August.

Dean Gardiner, however, suffered defeat.

The Tipperary super-heavyweight was stopped in the second round of his last-16 bout with Ukraine's Viktor Vykhryst.