Sean Maguire’s play-off hopes dented as limps off with hamstring injury after scoring
Ireland and former Cork City striker Sean Maguire faces a nervous wait to discover the full extent of a hamstring injury which forced him out of Preston North End’s 2-2 draw with Fulham just minutes after scoring.
Despite a massive contribution in the first 30 minutes Maguire was called ashore by Preston boss Alex Neill.
25' GOAL PNE! It's @Seani_Maguire_ !— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 14, 2017
0-2 #pnefc pic.twitter.com/G68Iwz6lcB
Neill said afterwards: "Sean felt his hamstring so we are just hoping that’s not serious because he’s a big player for us."
With Ireland boss Martin O’Neill’s attacking options limited Maguire had realistic ambitions of featuring in the World Cup play-offs in November.
Ireland find out who they face on Tuesday at 1pm and will face off against either Italy, Croatia, Denmark or Switzerland.
