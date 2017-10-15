Sean Maguire’s play-off hopes dented as limps off with hamstring injury after scoring

Ireland and former Cork City striker Sean Maguire faces a nervous wait to discover the full extent of a hamstring injury which forced him out of Preston North End’s 2-2 draw with Fulham just minutes after scoring.

Despite a massive contribution in the first 30 minutes Maguire was called ashore by Preston boss Alex Neill.

Neill said afterwards: "Sean felt his hamstring so we are just hoping that’s not serious because he’s a big player for us."

With Ireland boss Martin O’Neill’s attacking options limited Maguire had realistic ambitions of featuring in the World Cup play-offs in November.

Ireland find out who they face on Tuesday at 1pm and will face off against either Italy, Croatia, Denmark or Switzerland.