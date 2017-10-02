Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan in Ireland's final World Cup qualifier squad
02/10/2017 - 15:48:37Back to Sport Home
Martin O'Neill has confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.
With Kieran Westwood injured and Kevin Doyle having retired on medical advice, there are places for Colin Doyle and Millwall's Aiden O'Brien.
In form Preston North End striker Sean Maguire also makes the cut as does Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, who recently declared for Ireland.
Jon Walters is another ruled out with injury but Harry Arter, another injury doubt, has made the squad.
Ireland host Moldova in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 before travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales on Sunday, October 8.
O'Neill's men will be looking to secure a maximum six points to be in with a chance of securing World Cup qualification.
The squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)
Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)
Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)
Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)
Join the conversation - comment here