Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan in Ireland's final World Cup qualifier squad

Martin O'Neill has confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

With Kieran Westwood injured and Kevin Doyle having retired on medical advice, there are places for Colin Doyle and Millwall's Aiden O'Brien.

In form Preston North End striker Sean Maguire also makes the cut as does Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, who recently declared for Ireland.

Scott Hogan

Jon Walters is another ruled out with injury but Harry Arter, another injury doubt, has made the squad.

Ireland host Moldova in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 before travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales on Sunday, October 8.

Sean Maguire

O'Neill's men will be looking to secure a maximum six points to be in with a chance of securing World Cup qualification.

The squad in full: