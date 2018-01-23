Sean Dyche extends Burnley stay

Manager Sean Dyche has signed a new contract to keep him at Burnley, the club have announced.

The 46-year-old, along with his assistant Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan, has committed himself to the Clarets until 2022.

Dyche told the club’s website: "I am still learning and still improving so I think it’s the right place to be. There’s lots of work to be done, but I’m definitely ’in’ for the work to be done."