Sean Cronin back in for Leinster’s trip to face Ospreys

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has announced his match day 23 to take on Ospreys in the Liberty Stadium on Saturday

There are a number of personnel and positional changes from the side that booked their Champions Cup semi-final place last weekend.

Captain Isa Nacewa moves to fullback from the left wing, with Fergus McFadden starting on the left and Rory O'Loughlin coming in on the right wing.

Robbie Henshaw Zane Kirchner form the centre partnership while Jamison Gibson-Park comes in at scrum half. He is partnered in the half backs by Joey Carbery at 10.

Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong continue at at loose and tight head respectively but Seán Cronin makes his first senior start since injuring his hamstring off the bench against Zebre in January.

Devin Toner continues in the second row but it is Mick Kearney who packs down beside him.

Finally there are two changes in the back row with with fit-again Rhys Ruddock back at blind side and Josh van der Flier at openside flanker. Jack Conan continues at number eight,

Ospreys v Leinster at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday April 8 - kick-off 3pm.

Leinster team: 15. Isa Nacewa - capt., 14. Rory O'Loughlin, 13. Zane Kirchner, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Fergus McFadden, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. Seán Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Mick Kearney, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Updates: 16. James Tracy, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Mike Ross, 19. Ian Nagle, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Dave Kearney.