Seamus Power makes the cut by single stroke

Seamus Power has retained his US PGA Tour card in dramatic circumstances.

The Waterford native finished in 48th place at the Web.Com Tour Championship in Florida, having made the cut by a single stroke.

That was good enough to gain Tour membership by just $287.

Well that was a stressful weekend on the course but I’m getting another run at the Pga Tour. Lucky I had @Rathouz on the bag to keep me sane — Seamus Power (@Power4Seamus) October 2, 2017

Power has little time to celebrate as the new season starts at the Safeway Open in California on Thursday.

The news comes after what has been an impressive weekend for Irish golf as Greystones Paul Dunne won his first European Tour event at the British Masters at Close Head.