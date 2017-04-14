Seamus Coleman ‘over injury frustration and ready to start recovery’

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will return to Everton next week to begin his rehabilitation from a double leg-break, writes Stephen Barry.

Ronald Koeman, Phil Jagielka and members of the coaching staff visited Coleman in Killybegs last Tuesday, with the manager tweeting that Coleman looked “strong and positive”.

It’s been three weeks since Coleman sustained the injury during Ireland’s World Cup qualifier draw against Wales, and Koeman believes that the right-back is over the initial frustration of the injury and ready to begin rehabilitation.

“It was great to see Seamus,” said Koeman at a press conference ahead of Burnley’s visit to Goodison Park.

“He’d a lot of support from the fans, the players and the management. I think it's good to do that for the boy.

“He lost that frustration (from the injury) and he’s now ready to start his recovery. He will come back in one week and start to recover well.

“The boy is really that type of professional. Of course, it was a big disappointment for everybody, first of all for the player himself.

“But he has put it away and he is now strong, looking positive and ready to start again.”