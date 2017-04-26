Seamus Coleman looking forward to 'another tough journey' in first interview since leg-break

Seamus Coleman has said a part of his “fighter” personality is looking forward to the challenge of rehabilitating his broken leg, writes Stephen Barry.

The Republic of Ireland captain's first interview since Neil Taylor's reckless tackle was coincidentally released five minutes after the Wales right-back's two-game ban was announced.

Coleman will miss more than Ireland's next two World Cup qualifiers, but he remains optimistic as he takes the first steps on his road to recovery with some light exercises in the pool and gym.

Coleman's Everton teammate Ashley Williams consoles Coleman after his leg break against Wales.

“I’ve had tough journeys before in the past. It hasn’t been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country,” Coleman told EvertonTV.

“I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for.

💪🏼 | Seamus Coleman has returned to USM Finch Farm as he steps up his recovery from a broken leg.



Full interview - https://t.co/kMZc4yHCjs pic.twitter.com/0MaNebUKsW — Everton (@Everton) April 26, 2017

“I’ve started with very small exercises in the gym. I’ve been doing some walking in the pool and aqua-jogging. It’s just good to be back in and around the club and feeling like a professional footballer again.

“It was great to be around my family and friends back home but I’ve been itching to get back. It’s small steps but I’m ready to work.

“I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to the challenge ahead because it’s going to be tough but I’ve had tough journeys before and this is just another one.”

The Donegal native said his return to Everton's USM Finch Farm training base this week was “like my first day all over again” after spending a month at home in Killybegs.

Coleman was visited by his club and country managers, Ronald Koeman and Martin O'Neill, and used that time off to get his head around the injury.

He reserved a special thanks for those who visited him, as well as the fans who sent him cards.

“Until something like this happens you don’t always realise how fortunate you are to play for this club, to play for the national team and to have all that support behind me,” confessed Coleman.

“I can’t emphasise enough the Irish players coming to visit me in hospital for the first few days and then all the messages from the lads back here. Jags’ goal celebration was great, a nice little touch.

Not the result we wanted but the goal is dedicated to @seamiecoleman23

Brilliant support from the away end 👏🏼👏🏼 @Everton #coyb #megs pic.twitter.com/1M8DG4nzZy — Phil Jagielka (@PJags06) April 4, 2017

“Every little card meant so much to me and my family. All those well-wishes will get me through this tough period because people have gone out of their way to send cards, to send prayers and it definitely gets you through it.

“I try to get involved as much as I can (with charities) and help people outside of the game and I think I got that support back 10 times over.”