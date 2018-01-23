Seamus Coleman has made his comeback tonight ... with Everton U-23’s

Seamus Coleman has taken a significant step in his return from injury this evening.

The Republic of Ireland captain has started for Everton’s under-23’s against Portsmouth.

It’s Coleman’s first game since suffering a double leg break in last March’s World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva.

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/955853460305477634
KEYWORDS: Soccer, Seamus Coleman, Everton

 

