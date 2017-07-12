Scream from audience annoys viewers as Jo Konta reaches Wimbledon semi-final in historic win

Johanna Konta made history on Tuesday evening as she became Britain’s first woman to advance to the Wimbledon semi-final in 39 years.

The British number one beat world number two Simona Halep and is the first to follow Virginia Wade’s 1978 feat to reach the final four in the competition.

She won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in two hours and 38 minutes, however for some on Twitter, the final few seconds of the match overshadowed the spirit of the game – and Konta’s subsequent celebration – as one spectator screeched from the audience at the Briton’s match point.

I hope they find that woman and just scream at her for hours on end. Absolutely classless and clueless! #Wimbeldon #Konta — Rory Haynes (@HaynesRory) July 11, 2017

The woman who screamed should be banned from @wimbledon for life. The MP was ruined, it should have been replayed.Umpires need to sort crowd — Jona (@Jona_NUFC) July 11, 2017

Awful ending with a fan screaming out on match point, disrupting both players. Halep stared at Kader Nouni, hoping for a call. #Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 11, 2017

That scream from the crowd made Halep stop play. Shame on the person who did it. #Wimbeldon2017 #Halep #Konta — Hammad Mohammad (@mohdhammad) July 11, 2017

Don’t yell out during tennis matches. Konta deserved her celebration. That was a rough and awkward end for both after such a great match. — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) July 11, 2017

Some thought Romanian player Halep was distracted by the scream as she delivered a forehand straight into the net, but umpire Kader Nouni did not have the point replayed and Konta emerged the clear victor.

Following her win, Konta told the BBC: “Right now, it’s a little bit surreal.”

Despite the brief, last-minute drama, nobody could deny the high-quality tennis played.

Incredible match by Jo Konta, wins 67 76 64 over Halep. She just doesnt give up at all. So driven, believes in herself--finally at Wimbledon — Matt Cronin (@TennisReporters) July 11, 2017

#Konta totally deserved that win. Was aggressor from start to finish. Controlled middle of the (centre) court so well. #wimbledon — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) July 11, 2017

Huge props to both @JoKonta91 and @Simona_Halep for a match of of breathtaking quality!! Shotmaking and athleticism of the highest order. — Rob Koenig (@RobKoenigTennis) July 11, 2017

And for a few, the highlight came in the moments after the match, when a Chelsea Pensioner was seen snapping a selfie with Britain’s tennis star from the court sidelines – but not without a little technical help from the player.

The Chelsea pensioner that was celebrating that he got a selfie with jo konta is the most adorable thing ever. — RaffandLeggey (@rafflegge) July 11, 2017

New favourite moment of the tournament: Konta helping a Chelsea pensioner do a selfie and his happy dance after he got it! ❤️😂 — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) July 11, 2017

Well done @JoKonta91 not only for winning but also taking the time to sign and undertake a #chelseapensioner selfie. #Britishspirit — Dawn Stewart (@ladydawnie) July 11, 2017

Konta will face five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in Thursday’s semi-final.