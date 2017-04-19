Scottish rugby fans are deeply unimpressed with the Lions squad

After the British and Irish Lions squad, coached by on-sabbatical Wales coach Warren Gatland, was announced ahead of the summer tour to New Zealand, individual countries set about congratulating their players on Twitter, as is the modern style.

The tour will take place from June 3 to July 8, with the team playing three Tests against the current World Champions.

Ireland had 11 players selected…

… while Six Nations champions England contributed 16 to the squad.

Wales meanwhile can boast 12 players as well as Lions captain, Sam Warburton, who takes charge for the second time, having done so in 2013 against Australia.

But Scotland only received two selections. Two!

After their excellent showing at the Six Nations, where they beat Wales, Ireland and Italy, many thought that was tough on the Scots.

With Wales finishing below Scotland in the 2017 Six Nations table, why weren’t there more Scots in the squad?

Not everyone was bothered by the nationality of the players, however.

While one Twitter user thought it might be time for yet another vote…

…referendum anyone?
