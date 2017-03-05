Scotland's Laura Muir is everyone's hero after defying officials to do a victory lap after win

Laura Muir won the women’s 1500 metres with a new championship record at the European Athletics Indoor Championships – and was told she couldn’t do a victory lap.

A steward tried to block her path after the race to stop her celebrating around the track.

So viewers were delighted when she ran around the official and did it anyway.

From now on, this move shall always be known as "Doing a Muir".



Go on, girl @lauramuiruns. You deserve that victory lap! pic.twitter.com/StURizEI7r — SPIKES (@spikesmag) March 4, 2017

Well, there was really no chance of anyone catching her, was there?

Muir completed the race in four minutes 2.39 seconds in Belgrade to secure her first major crown.

The Scot has set three European records already this year and dominated the race, winning by over two seconds, ahead of Sunday’s 3,000 metres final.

European Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir wins 1500m gold in Belgradehttps://t.co/h5owcUrtU7#bbcsportscot pic.twitter.com/sFX3MIQ8TT — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 4, 2017

About the victory lap, she said: “I had to fight for that, didn’t I? The lady said we didn’t have time but on my first medal I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour.”

Never let anybody tell you that you can't achieve something.

Official: 'No lap of honour allowed'

Muir: 'Lol watch me'#EuroIndoors — Emelia Górecka (@emeliagorecka) March 4, 2017

Laura Muir is my hero. Gold, yeah impressive, but legging it around the official for a victory lap, actual gold — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) March 4, 2017

Watching the athletics & Laura Muir dodging officialdom (literally) & running off to grab a flag so she can do a lap of honour. Good for her — Karla (@KarlaGeorge) March 4, 2017

Take a bow! @lauramuiruns sliding past the official is the funniest thing I've seen all year! 😂😂 Good on her and well deserved! 🏃🏃 — Eilish Mccolgan (@EilishMccolgan) March 4, 2017

Let's agree that Laura Muir is everybody's hero today — RB (@ruipma_) March 5, 2017

*Claps*