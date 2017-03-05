Scotland's Laura Muir is everyone's hero after defying officials to do a victory lap after win

Laura Muir won the women’s 1500 metres with a new championship record at the European Athletics Indoor Championships – and was told she couldn’t do a victory lap.

A steward tried to block her path after the race to stop her celebrating around the track.

So viewers were delighted when she ran around the official and did it anyway.

Well, there was really no chance of anyone catching her, was there?

Muir completed the race in four minutes 2.39 seconds in Belgrade to secure her first major crown.

The Scot has set three European records already this year and dominated the race, winning by over two seconds, ahead of Sunday’s 3,000 metres final.

About the victory lap, she said: “I had to fight for that, didn’t I? The lady said we didn’t have time but on my first medal I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour.”

