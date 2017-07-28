Scoring from behind the goal is the latest craze at Chelsea training

As has become clear throughout a summer of pre-season football tours, even super-rich athletes need ways to pass the time.

And Chelsea’s pre-season is no different, with the players engaging in some impressive skill from behind the corner flag in training.

First up, Michy Batshuayi – the young Chelsea striker has been in fine form this summer, and showed his ability with this excellent effort at the end of a training session.

That’s some serious curve – anybody notice the rare sight of David Luiz’s ponytail?

However, not to be outdone new signing Alvaro Morata tried his hand at the game too – let’s be honest, it’s a bit more impressive than Michy’s.

More height, and more importantly, no bounces before it crossed the line.

However, while Morata might have won that round, he’ll have to show Antonio Conte that he can match Michy on the pitch, too.

Two very talented forwards – could they help defend the Blues’ Premier League crown?
