Scoring blitz helps Cork to comfortable McGrath Cup victory against Waterford

Waterford 0-7 Cork 1-18



A blazing start to this McGrath Cup game was the foundation for Cork’s easy win over Waterford in the Gold Coast Resort in Ballinacourty today.

Cork hit 10 points in 14 minutes to no score and were 1-13 to 0-1 ahead at the break, Waterford struggling against the breeze.

The Deise were better in the second half, hitting six points to Cork’s 1-5, with the second Cork goal coming on the stroke of full-time.

Scorers for Waterford: J. Curry (0-2 frees, 0-3); M. Curry (0-2); G. Crotty, JJ Hutchinson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (0-2 frees, 0-7); S. Powter (1-2); J. O’Rourke (0-4); P. Clancy (1-0); C. Vaughan, C. Dorgan (0-2 each); M. Collins (0-1).

WATERFORD: D. Whitty, B. Looby, T. O’Gorman, T. Prendergast, J. McGrath, S. Ryan, D. Guiry, M. Curry, C. Maguire, G. Crotty, J. Veale (c), M. O’Halloran, C. Murray, P. Whyte, J. Curry.

Subs: M. Scurry and JJ Hutchinson for Maguire and Guiry (45); G. Cullinan for J. Curry (black card, 69).

CORK: R. Price, E. Lavers, C. Dorman, M. McSweeney, K. Flahive, S. White, D. Quinn, I. Maguire, M. Collins, R. Deane, S. Powter, C. Dorgan, J. O’Rourke, S. Sherlock, C. Vaughan.

Subs: C. Kiely and M. Hurley for White and Vaughan (47); S. Wilson and P. Clancy for McSweeney and Quinn (56); M. Taylor and D. O’Callaghan for Dorman and Maguire (68).

Referee: S. Lonergan (Tipperary)