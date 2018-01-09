Schedule announced for Basketball Ireland’s Hula Hoops National Cup finals

Basketball Ireland has announced the schedule for this month’s Hula Hoops National Cup finals.

There are eleven deciders down for decision at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

Brunell faced off against UCC Glanmire recently

The three days of action will commence on Friday, January 26 with the IWA Wheelchair Basketball final between Killester WBC and Ballybrack followed by U20s Women’s National Cup final which will see Brunell take on DCU Mercy.

The clash of UCD Marian and Black Amber Templeogue in the Pat Duffy National Cup final is fixed for Saturday, January 27 at 8pm with the women’s showpiece between five-in-a-row chasing Ambassador UCC Glanmire against DCU Mercy set for 5.30pm on Sunday evening, January 28.

See the full schedule for the weekend’s action below:

Friday, January 26

IWA Wheelchair Basketball final: Killester WBC v Ballybrack WBC, 6.30pm.

U20 Women’s National Cup final: Brunell v DCU Mercy, 8.30pm.

Saturday, January 27

NICC Men’s National Cup final: Blue Demons v BC Leixlip Zalgiris, 10am.

U18 Women’s National Cup final: Glanmire v DCU Mercy, noon.

U18 Men’s National Cup final: Neptune v Templeogue, 2pm

President’s Cup final: Ballincollig v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, 4pm.

Pat Duffy National Cup final: UCD Marian v Black Amber Templeogue, 8pm.

Sunday, January 28

U20 Men’s National Cup final: Moycullen v KUBS, 10am.

NICC Women’s National Cup final: Killester v St Mary’s Castleisland, noon.

Senior Women’s Cup final: Fr Mathews v Meteors, 2pm.

Exhibition Game: Masters Exhibition, 4pm

Women’s National Cup final: DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, 5.30pm