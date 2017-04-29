Saturday Premier League round-up - Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League.

Sunderland 0

Bournemouth 1

Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League was ended as Josh King's late winner for Bournemouth confirmed their relegation.

King struck with two minutes remaining at the Stadium of Light to snatch a 1-0 win which finally ended the Black Cats' hopes of a fifth successive great escape.

There was brief hope from elsewhere as Southampton were awarded a penalty against Hull but Eldin Jakupovic's save earned the TIgers a goalless draw which leaves them 13 points clear of David Moyes' side, who have only 12 to play for.

West Brom 0

Leicester 1

Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot run in front of goal as Leicester eased their Premier League relegation fears with a 1-0 win at West Brom.

Vardy made no mistake two minutes before half-time as Leicester won away from home in the top-flight for only the second time this season.

His strike was his 17th of the season, his third in the last four games and his eighth in 12 matches under the control of manager Craig Shakespeare. It was also the third successive game that he had scored at The Hawthorns.

While Vardy has hit form at just the right time, Albion have hit a losing habit and a goal drought.

Southampton 0

Hull 0

Eldin Jakupovic's late penalty save handed Hull another boost in their Premier League survival fight but also condemned Sunderland to relegation.

Hull pulled off a gritty goalless draw at Southampton, with Jakupovic palming away Dusan Tadic's late spot kick as the visitors held out for a potentially priceless point.

Hull's point, coupled with Sunderland's 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth, ensured Marco Silva's men edged closer to top-flight safety - and cemented the Black Cats' slip through the trap door.

Stoke 0

West Ham 0

Stoke and West Ham shared the spoils in a goalless draw as Jack Butland kept his first clean sheet since his return - and in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Potters reached the 40-point mark but they had no joy in an attacking sense as Saido Berahino was denied a first goal for the club by Winston Reid's fine block and Adrian's terrific save.

Southgate, who missed the Manchester derby on Thursday in favour of attending a rugby league game, witnessed Butland make just his second appearance since he fractured his ankle while on international duty last March.

Butland impressed with saves from Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini ahead of a possible Three Lions return in June.