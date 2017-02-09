Sarah Keane 'humbled' to become new OCI president

The Olympic Council of Ireland has chosen Sarah Keane as its new president.

Sarah Keane, proposed by Swim Ireland and seconded by Snow Sports Ireland, won the vote at the OCI's EGM at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin tonight.

There was a total of 43 votes, 34 National Federation votes and nine Executive votes.

Ms Keane got 29 votes, Willie O'Brien 12 and Bernard O'Byrne two.

The vote was overseen by Byrne Wallace Solicitors with Mazars Accountants conducting the count.

The Swim Ireland CEO said she was "humbled" to win tonight's election.

Ms Keane said: "I feel humbled and privileged to have been elected as President of the OCI this evening.

"I am grateful for the support and confidence shown to me by the Olympic Sports Federations and I look forward to working with them the other newly elected officers and Executive Committee members to reform and rebuild the OCI after what has been a very difficult few months for the Olympic movement in Ireland."

CEO of Basketball Ireland Bernard O’Byrne has expressed his disappointment.

Mr O’Byrne said: "I am disappointed that I have not been voted into the role at this evening’s EGM. The OCI is an organization that has been calling out for change for a number of years, and I am disappointed that I will not be involved in that change as we move towards Tokyo 2020.

"I would like to wish Sarah Keane all the best in the new role."

There was no mention of Mr Hickey in the official Olympic report of the chef du mission, Stephen Martin.

The council's Treasurer, Billy Kennedy, said they paid €394,000 for legal advice from law firm Arthur Cox in the aftermath of Mr Hickey's arrest in Rio.

They also paid €214,900 to Consultants Grant Thornton during the debacle, a report on corporate governance from Deloitte cost them €18,500 and the price of using The Communications Clinic for public relations was €69,500.

Mr Kennedy said their insurance firm AIG covered the cost of the public relations.