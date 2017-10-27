Sanchez fails to make weight; Taylor can still claim vacant title with win tomorrow

By Ciarán Gallagher in Cardiff

Katie Taylor will still fight for her first professional world title in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday night, despite the fact that Anahi Esther Sanchez has surrendered the WBA world lightweight belt on the scales.

Argentinean champion Sanchez came in one pound over the 135lb lightweight limit at today’s weigh-in at the Motorpoint Arena, while Taylor made weight, clocking in at 134lbs 8oz.

With 26-year-old Sanchez weighing 136lbs, the champion was afforded two hours to shed her excess pound, but Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotions have confirmed that she failed to make weight at second attempt.

Pic: Sportsfile

A statement from Matchroom said: “The two teams have agreed that the fight will go ahead, the WBA World Lightweight title is now vacant and only Katie can win the belt tomorrow night.”

That decision means Taylor is still eligible to claim the title with a victory, but Sanchez has lost her title and will not be able to reclaim it the 12/1 Argentine underdog pulls off an unlikely win.

The pair are set to compete over 10 rounds on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Carlos Takam.

It is believed that the now-former champion’s team blamed the scales at Sanchez’s hotel for her weight miss, claiming the scales were possibly miscalibrated, although Taylor insisted that she will not be distracted by her opponent’s mishap.

“No, that doesn’t bother me at all. I’m just completely focused on my performance and I made the weight,” said Taylor. “My mind is just purely on this fight tomorrow evening…

“I’ve had a long camp under my belt for this fight and I’m stronger than ever I feel and I can’t wait to show that tomorrow evening.”

Pic: Sportsfile

It is not yet certain whether Sanchez may have to forfeit a portion of her fight purse to Taylor.

Either way, the 31-year-old former Olympic champion has claimed she is only concerned about what transpires in the ring.

“I’m just staying focused and getting through these kind of things… The press conferences, the weigh-ins and all of that, usual stuff. Staying focused this week,” said Taylor as fight night approaches.

“This is all just part and parcel of it now, I guess, so just have to try and go with the flow and not get too stressed out about it. I am getting more used to it now.”

Meanwhile, Joshua weighed in at 254lbs, with Takam 235lbs 8oz for their headline heavyweight battle in Cardiff.