Sampdoria hit back to earn victory against Atalanta

Sampdoria 3

Atalanta 1

Sampdoria came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Atalanta at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris today.

The visitors led at the interval after Bryan Cristante opened the scoring midway through the first half.

But Sampdoria responded in emphatic fashion after the break, scoring three times inside 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Duvan Zapata hauled the hosts level after 56 minutes before Gianluca Caprari doubled their tally moments later. Karol Linetty then completed the win with 68 minutes gone.

Cagliari 2

Genoa 3

Genoa also scored three times as they secured their first victory of the season.

Genoa travelled to Cagliari following five defeats from their last six matches, but they struck first when Andrey Galabinov fired the visitors in front after just eight minutes.

Former Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham forward Adel Taarabt then scored a second for the visitors with 10 minutes of the first half still remaining. Leonardo Pavoletti hit back for Cagliari after the interval before Luca Rigoni struck with 75 minutes gone.

Cagliari's Joao Pedro scored from the penalty spot four minutes later to ensure a nervy conclusion, but the visitors clung on to secure their maiden win of the campaign.

Fiorentina 2

Udinese 1

Earlier, Cyril Thereau came back to haunt his former team as Fiorentina secured a much-needed 2-1 victory against Udinese.

Thereau, who spent three years at Udinese before moving to Fiorentina in the summer, opened the scoring after 27 minutes when he converted from close range.

The French forward, 34, then doubled his tally shortly before the hour mark. Samir pulled one back for the visitors with just under 20 minutes remaining, but Fiorentina saw out the remainder of the match to end a three-game winless streak.

Bologna 2

SPAL 1

Bologna struck twice against SPAL to register their third victory in as many matches.

Andrea Poli netted for the home team after 30 minutes before an own goal by Bartosz Salamon shortly after half-time increased their advantage.

Mirco Antenucci's 88th-minute strike reduced the deficit, but Bologna saw out the win to secure the three points.

Crotone 2

Torino 2

Lorenzo De Silvestri scored a dramatic late equaliser as Torino rescued a point at Crotone.

The hosts led at half-time after Marcus Rohden's 25th-minute opener only for Iago Falque to haul the visiting side level after the interval.

Bruno Martella restored Crotone's advantage shortly after the hour mark before De Silvestri struck in the second minute of injury time.

Sassuolo 0

Chievo 0

Elsewhere, Sassuolo and Chievo both failed to score in a goalless draw at the Mapei Stadium.

The Milan derby kicks off at 7.45pm.