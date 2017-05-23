Sam Allardyce to quit Crystal Palace, say reports

Sam Allardyce is set to quit as manager of Crystal Palace, according to reports in the UK, writes Stephen Barry.

Allardyce rescued the struggling Eagles from relegation and wanted certain assurances, including over the club’s transfer policy, before committing to a new contract, reports the Daily Mail.

However, a meeting today failed to reach an agreement, ending with Allardyce saying he wishes to leave Selhurst Park.

The club are said to be hoping to change the former England manager’s mind, but Allardyce has reportedly already cleared out his desk.

Palace are yet to comment.

Tony Pulis also quit the club in a dispute over transfers in 2014 – a departure which ended with Pulis repaying €4.3million to his former employers after a court battle over bonus payments.

Allardyce struggled in his early weeks at Palace, as the club slipped as low as 19th before a four-game winning streak eased their relegation worries.

They ended the season in 14th, having been 17th when Allardyce took over.