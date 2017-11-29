Sam Allardyce set to be confirmed as new Everton manager

Sam Allardyce is at Goodison Park for tonight’s Premier League meeting of Everton and West Ham.

The former England and Newcastle boss is set to be confirmed as Everton’s new manager in the next 48 hours.

David Unsworth is taking charge of the Toffees in his role as caretaker for the final time tonight.
