Sam Allardyce resigns as Crystal Palace manager

Sam Allardyce has left his job as Crystal Palace manager.

The 62-year-old, who only took charge at Selhurst Park on December 23, guided the Eagles to safety on May 14 following a 4-0 defeat of Hull, who were relegated as a result.

However, the former England manager has now decided to walk away from his two-and-a-half-year deal with the south-London club following a meeting with chairman Steve Parish earlier on Tuesday.

"In some ways, this has been a very difficult decision to make, but in others it has been a simple one," Allardyce said in a statement.

"I will always be grateful to Crystal Palace and Steve Parish for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League."