Sam Allardyce quits as Crystal Palace manager and football for good

Sam Allardyce has left Crystal Palace only five months after joining the club as its manager.

The 62-year-old took charge at Selhurst Park just before Christmas, however the former England boss has walked away from the two-and-a-half-year deal following a meeting with chairman Steve Parish on Tuesday.

Allardyce said in a statement: “In some ways, this has been a very difficult decision to make, but in others it has been a simple one.

“I will always be grateful to Crystal Palace and Steve Parish for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League.

“More than that (keeping Palace up), they gave me a chance of rebuilding my reputation after what happened with England. I felt I needed another shot at being a Premier League manager and showing that I still had the ability to achieve something significant.”

Allardyce made it clear his decision was a personal one and said he had “no ambitions to take another job.”

He said: ”I want to be able to savour life while I’m still relatively young and when I’m still relatively healthy, even if I’m beginning to feel all my 62 years.

“While I’ve got the energy, I want to travel and also spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager. I owe that to my wife and family.

“This is the right time for me, I know that in my heart. I have no ambitions to take another job, I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.”

Crystal Palace struggled during the first part of the season under the wing of Alan Pardew but Allardyce – who took over on December 23 – steered them clear of relegation, with wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.