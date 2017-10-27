Sam Allardyce: 'Home-grown' managers considered second-class in 'foreign' Premier League

Former England boss Sam Allardyce believes home-grown managers are considered second class in a "foreign" Premier League.

Following the recent sacking of Craig Shakespeare and appointment of Frenchman Claude Puel at Leicester, the top flight currently has seven British or Irish managers.

Allardyce, who back in 2010 once claimed he was more suited to Inter Milan or Real Madrid than the likes of former clubs Bolton and Blackburn, said the overseas influence in the Premier League was a barrier for coaches closer to home.

"I think you are almost deemed as second class because it is your country," he told beIN Sports.

"It is a real shame that we are highly-educated, highly-talented coaches now with nowhere to go.

"The Premier League is the foreign league in England now.

"When you look across the owners, the managers and the coaches (and) the players, that is exactly what it is now."