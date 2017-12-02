Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew make positive starts while Liverpool run riot

Sam Allardyce began his Everton reign with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at Goodison Park.

The former England boss was appointed as the new Toffees manager on Thursday and he made an instant impact.

Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring at the start of the second half with a neat finish into the bottom corner before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's deflected goal made sure of the points with 17 minutes remaining.

The victory, Everton's second in four days, lifts Allardyce's new side into the top half of the Premier League while Huddersfield have now lost their last four games.

Alan Pardew picked up a point in his first game in charge of West Brom as they drew 0-0 against his former club Crystal Palace.

The Baggies are without a Premier League win in 13 games but Palace moved off the foot of the table courtesy of Stoke's 2-1 victory at home to struggling Swansea.

Wilfried Bony's fine volley put Swansea in front after just three minutes but Stoke turned the game on its head towards the end of the first half.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Diouf scored within four minutes of each other to leave the Swans rock bottom having won just once from their past 12 league games.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions with a 5-1 victory at Brighton.

Emre Can powered a header home on the half-hour mark and two minutes later Roberto Firmino finished a fine team move to put the Reds 2-0 up.

Firmino added his second three minutes after half-time but Glenn Murray slotted home a penalty for Brighton almost immediately after Jordan Henderson pushed Shane Duffy.

The Reds added gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages courtesy of a fine Philippe Coutinho strike and a Lewis Dunk own goal.

Eden Hazard struck twice as Chelsea came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 on Rafael Benitez's return to Stamford Bridge in the early kick-off.

Antonio Conte's third-placed side have now won six of their last seven Premier League games and closed to within eight points of leaders Manchester City.

Dwight Gayle earned a shock lead for the visitors, who have now taken just one point from their last six games.

Hazard levelled for Chelsea before Alvaro Morata headed in his 10th goal of the season and the Belgium international dinked home a Panenka penalty in the second half.

Tottenham's winless run in the league was extended to four games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford.

Christian Kabasele opened the scoring for the Hornets after 13 minutes before Son Heung-min converted Christian Eriksen's cross from close range to equalise.

Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez was then sent off after his forearm hit Richarlison in the face in the 52nd minute but the point still saw the visitors leapfrog Burnley into sixth place.

The Clarets were beaten 1-0 at Leicester with Demarai Gray scoring the only goal of the game in the sixth minute.