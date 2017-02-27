Sally Corscadden appointed Senior High Performance Director of the Irish Eventing team

Horse Sport Ireland, the governing body for Equestrian Sport in Ireland, have announced that Sally Corscadden has been appointed Senior High Performance Director (incorporating the role of Chef d’Equipe) of the Irish Eventing team.

Corscadden (pictured), will focus on the delivery of the high performance plan 2017/2020 and on performance targets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games campaign and will take responsibility for planning, monitoring, selection and performance at international level for European, World and Olympic competition.

Meath-based Sally Corscadden has more than 25 years experience as a medal-winning eventing rider and coach. She was a member of Ireland's bronze medal winning team at the 1993 European Championships and has served as High Performance Manager of the Irish Young Rider teams which have won a gold, two silver and two bronze medals at European Championship level from 2011 to 2015.

“I am very excited and honoured to be given this opportunity and really look forward to the challenge of working with the Senior Eventing Squad,” Sally Corscadden said.

“The aim is to produce riders who can compete for medals with the ultimate aim of Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020.”