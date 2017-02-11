Sadio Mane v Ben Davies is a huge mismatch and people can't take their eyes off it

Liverpool’s recent form has been the opposite of what we’ve come to expect from them but they were back to their fluid best against Tottenham, chiefly because of Sadio Mane.

The winger recently returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty, with his absence from the team coinciding with Liverpool’s terrible recent form.

But with Mane back and hungry and Danny Rose out injured for Tottenham, it led to a horrendous first 45 minutes for Ben Davies at left-back.

I was terrified of Mane vs Davies... it's been 10 times worse then expected — TottenhamTalk (@tottenhamtalk1) February 11, 2017

The 24-year-old bagged two goals within a couple minutes of each other, and looked like he was going to break the record for the fastest hat-trick he set during his time at Southampton.

The display, aided by great passing and pressing by Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldium, had fans purring.

Sadio Mane is the most dangerous thing in space since the Death Star. — NTX (@NTXabi) February 11, 2017

Sadio Mané is the best signing that this football club has made since Luis Suarez. Outrageously talented footballer. Borderline world class. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) February 11, 2017

In fact, he was leading a charge for Liverpool that was making Tottenham’s defence look like Liverpool’s has over recent weeks.

Mane making Davies, Alderweireld and Dier look like Moreno, Klavan and Lucas — Haz (@hazlfc96) February 11, 2017

The majority of the first half was pretty much just Mane getting in behind Davies and taking shots at Hugo Lloris, who was the only thing stopping the Reds from running away with it.

This isn't Liverpool vs Spurs.



This is Sadio Mané vs Hugo Lloris. — Arsenaloholic (@ArsenalohoIic) February 11, 2017

Davies definitely could have done with more help from his teammates as for pace against Mane he was totally beat.

It was a brutal watch, reminiscent of Calum Chambers v Jefferson Montero a few seasons ago.

What Sadio Mane is doing to Ben Davies right now is the type of thing you watch in an incognito window with the volume muted — Zito (@_Zeets) February 11, 2017

All Ben Davies is seeing so far... pic.twitter.com/vcjYTmr0iG — Dan Leydon ⚽ (@danleydon) February 11, 2017

Ben Davies trying to mark Saido Mane... pic.twitter.com/aMveBJJXt4 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 11, 2017

Live footage of Ben Davies in the Spurs locker room. pic.twitter.com/bGAr7CBvGK — John Green (@sportswithjohn) February 11, 2017

There is one bonus for Spurs: the fans won’t be taking Rose for granted again.