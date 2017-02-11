Sadio Mane v Ben Davies is a huge mismatch and people can't take their eyes off it

Back to Sport Home

Liverpool’s recent form has been the opposite of what we’ve come to expect from them but they were back to their fluid best against Tottenham, chiefly because of Sadio Mane.

The winger recently returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty, with his absence from the team coinciding with Liverpool’s terrible recent form.

But with Mane back and hungry and Danny Rose out injured for Tottenham, it led to a horrendous first 45 minutes for Ben Davies at left-back.

The 24-year-old bagged two goals within a couple minutes of each other, and looked like he was going to break the record for the fastest hat-trick he set during his time at Southampton.

The display, aided by great passing and pressing by Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldium, had fans purring.

In fact, he was leading a charge for Liverpool that was making Tottenham’s defence look like Liverpool’s has over recent weeks.

The majority of the first half was pretty much just Mane getting in behind Davies and taking shots at Hugo Lloris, who was the only thing stopping the Reds from running away with it.

Davies definitely could have done with more help from his teammates as for pace against Mane he was totally beat.

It was a brutal watch, reminiscent of Calum Chambers v Jefferson Montero a few seasons ago.

There is one bonus for Spurs: the fans won’t be taking Rose for granted again.

KEYWORDS: Ben Davies, Football, Liverpool, Premier League, Sadio Mane, Tottenham

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport