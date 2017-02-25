Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan share halfway lead at Honda Classic

Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan are the joint leaders at the halfway stage of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach.

Palmer, chasing a fourth PGA Tour title, shot a five-under-par 65, with Bryan going round in two more, as both sit on nine under after the opening two rounds.

Palmer struck seven birdies and would have been out in the lead on his own but for a bogey on the 17th while Bryan, who was a joint overnight leader, carded five birdies and two bogeys.

Palmer has only recently returned to the tour after his wife's battle with breast cancer, which has helped him put some perspective into his game.

"When you get inside the ropes, everything kind of goes away. You enjoy those four or five hours," he told pgatour.com. "It helps make golf less aggravating at times. You realise it's just a game we're playing.

"Things are clear and she's doing awesome."

Rickie Fowler is a shot further back on eight under after a second successive 66 while Indian Anirban Lahiri is on seven under.

England's Tyrrel Hatton is on five under, one shot ahead of compatriot Luke Donald