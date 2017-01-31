Ryan Mason tweeted for the first time since his head injury, saying he felt 'lucky to be alive'

Hull City’s Ryan Mason has tweeted his thanks for the support he received after suffering a fractured skull during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old clashed heads with Gary Cahill 13 minutes into the game, staying down for some time, before he was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London.

In Mason’s statement, he wrote: “I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that has been shown to both me and my entire family over the past week or so.”

He continued: “I feel lucky to be alive, but I’m happy to say that I’m now at home resting and recovering” before going on to thank the medical staff at Hull City and Chelsea as well as the staff at St Mary’s Hospital.

Fans were happy to hear that the midfielder was on the mend, expressing their delight on Twitter.

Hull have also extended their thanks to everybody involved in Mason’s care so far.
